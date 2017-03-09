National Grid to hand out dry ice & bottled water

Water and dry ice will be available for National Grid customers affected by the power outage (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- National Grid will have dry ice and bottled water available to those affected by the wind storm that knocked out power to thousands across WNY.

The dry ice and bottled water will be available from NOON to 5pm today (3/9) at:

Wrights Corners Fire Company , 4043 Lake Ave., Lockport, NY

City of Batavia Fire Department, 18 Evans Street, Batavia, NY

Village Fire Station, 80 Owens Rd., Brockport, NY

Water available at Wrights Corners Fire Co. I'm told dry ice truck is at least an hour away. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/1gnhWirVYe — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) March 9, 2017

Niagara and Genesee counties were the two hardest hit counties in WNY.

“This was a very severe storm that came with extremely high winds and caused extensive damage to our electricity system,” said Melanie Littlejohn, National Grid’s New York vice president in a released statement. “We remain in close contact with local emergency response teams and local officials as we continue our damage assessment to restoration efforts today.”

More than 54,000 National Grid customers are still without power as of 1pm.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV