National Engineer's Week at Science Museum

Engineering Week 2017 at the Buffalo Science Museum. WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Science Museum kicked off National Engineer's Week Sunday.

Students are invited to stop by the museum this week for fun engineering events this week, like balloon challenges, jet pack building and catapult competitions.

The engineering activities run every day this week through Saturday. The special activities happen from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Buffalo Museum of Science is located at 1020 Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo.

