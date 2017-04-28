National Drug Take Back Day

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Law enforcement and health officials across Western New York will be teaming up Saturday to get unused and unwanted drugs out of people's homes.
It's all a part of the DEA's "National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day." Last year 5 tons of drugs were turnedin in Erie County alone.
Here are the locations you can bring unwanted or expired prescriptions, no questions asked.
Allegany County
- Boliver Volunteer Fire Dept., Boliver
- Allegany County Office Building, Belmont
Cattaraugus County
- Gowanda Village Municipal Building, Gowanda
- Delevan Health Center, Delevan
- Lionel R. John Health Center Seneca Nation Authority, Salamanca
- Salamanca City Municipal Building, Salamanca
- Cattaraugus County Office Building, Olean
Chautauqua County
- Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Health Center, Irving
- Alstar HQS. North, Dunkirk
- Southside Pharmacy, Jamestown
- Chautauqua Mall, Lakewood
- Westfield Family Physicians, Westfield
Erie County
- West Seneca Senior Center, West Seneca
- Millard Fillmore Hospital, Williamsville
- St. Joseph's Hospital, Buffalo
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville
- Twin District Fire Dept., Lancaster
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Kenmore
- North Collins Police Dept., North Collins
- Mercy Ambulatory Center, Orchard Park
- Evans Municipal Building, Angola
- Buffalo State College, Buffalo
- Town of Hamburg Dept. of Youth Rec. & Senior Services, Hamburg
- Grand Island Town Hall, Grand Island
Genesee County
- Pembroke Town Highway Barnes, East Pembroke
- LeRoy Police Dept., LeRoy
- Batavia Police Dept., Batavia
Niagara County
- Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston
- DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda
Orleans County
- Medina Fire Dept., Medina
- Holley Fire Dept., Holley
- Public Safety Building, Albion
Wyoming County
- Perry Police Dept., Perry
- Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, Warsaw
- Attica Police Dept., Attica
