National Drug Take Back Day

Macro of oxycodone opioid tablets (Photo: BackyardProduction/thinkstock, Steve Heap 2017)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Law enforcement and health officials across Western New York will be teaming up Saturday to get unused and unwanted drugs out of people's homes.

It's all a part of the DEA's "National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day." Last year 5 tons of drugs were turnedin in Erie County alone.

Here are the locations you can bring unwanted or expired prescriptions, no questions asked.

Allegany County

Boliver Volunteer Fire Dept., Boliver

Allegany County Office Building, Belmont

Cattaraugus County

Gowanda Village Municipal Building, Gowanda

Delevan Health Center, Delevan

Lionel R. John Health Center Seneca Nation Authority, Salamanca

Salamanca City Municipal Building, Salamanca

Cattaraugus County Office Building, Olean

Chautauqua County

Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Health Center, Irving

Alstar HQS. North, Dunkirk

Southside Pharmacy, Jamestown

Chautauqua Mall, Lakewood

Westfield Family Physicians, Westfield

Erie County

West Seneca Senior Center, West Seneca

Millard Fillmore Hospital, Williamsville

St. Joseph's Hospital, Buffalo

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville

Twin District Fire Dept., Lancaster

Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Kenmore

North Collins Police Dept., North Collins

Mercy Ambulatory Center, Orchard Park

Evans Municipal Building, Angola

Buffalo State College, Buffalo

Town of Hamburg Dept. of Youth Rec. & Senior Services, Hamburg

Grand Island Town Hall, Grand Island

Genesee County

Pembroke Town Highway Barnes, East Pembroke

LeRoy Police Dept., LeRoy

Batavia Police Dept., Batavia

Niagara County

Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston

DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda

Orleans County

Medina Fire Dept., Medina

Holley Fire Dept., Holley

Public Safety Building, Albion

Wyoming County

Perry Police Dept., Perry

Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, Warsaw

Attica Police Dept., Attica

