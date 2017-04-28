WGRZ
National Drug Take Back Day

WGRZ 4:08 AM. EDT April 29, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Law enforcement and health officials across Western New York will be teaming up Saturday to get unused and unwanted drugs out of people's homes.

It's all a part of the DEA's "National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day." Last year 5 tons of drugs were turnedin in Erie County alone.

Here are the locations you can bring unwanted or expired prescriptions, no questions asked.

Allegany County

  • Boliver Volunteer Fire Dept., Boliver
  • Allegany County Office Building, Belmont

Cattaraugus County

  • Gowanda Village Municipal Building, Gowanda
  • Delevan Health Center, Delevan
  • Lionel R. John Health Center Seneca Nation Authority, Salamanca
  • Salamanca City Municipal Building, Salamanca
  • Cattaraugus County Office Building, Olean

Chautauqua County 

  • Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Health Center, Irving
  • Alstar HQS. North, Dunkirk
  • Southside Pharmacy, Jamestown
  • Chautauqua Mall, Lakewood
  • Westfield Family Physicians, Westfield

Erie County

  • West Seneca Senior Center, West Seneca
  • Millard Fillmore Hospital, Williamsville
  • St. Joseph's Hospital, Buffalo
  • Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville
  • Twin District Fire Dept., Lancaster
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Kenmore
  • North Collins Police Dept., North Collins
  • Mercy Ambulatory Center, Orchard Park
  • Evans Municipal Building, Angola
  • Buffalo State College, Buffalo
  • Town of Hamburg Dept. of Youth Rec. & Senior Services, Hamburg
  • Grand Island Town Hall, Grand Island

Genesee County

  • Pembroke Town Highway Barnes, East Pembroke
  • LeRoy Police Dept., LeRoy
  • Batavia Police Dept., Batavia

Niagara County

  • Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston
  • DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda

Orleans County

  • Medina Fire Dept., Medina
  • Holley Fire Dept., Holley
  • Public Safety Building, Albion

Wyoming County

  • Perry Police Dept., Perry
  • Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, Warsaw
  • Attica Police Dept., Attica

 

 

