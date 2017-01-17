WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A diverse crowd came together Tuesday evening in Buffalo at Blessed Trinity Church for an interfaith prayer service on the National Day of Racial Healing.

Several religious leaders spoke about racial challenges in the world.

They encouraged the community work toward healing the wounds created by racial, ethnic and religious bias, and to help build a just society where future generations can thrive.

"A very important interfaith coming together to show unity and ask repentance for racism and to pray that God gives us the strength to move forward in a way that heals and reconciles -- that's what it's about," said Bishop Richard Malone, who was at the service.

A call to action was also given out to attendees at the event. They were asked to fill out a card and to indicate three tangible ways they intend to confront racism in their own lives. These cards were not collected and will not be made public.

