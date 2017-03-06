Name released in fatal Broadway shooting

WGRZ Photo of a shooting in the area of Broadway and Lathrop Street in Buffalo. WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say one man suffered serious injuries and later died after a shooting early Sunday morning in the city's Old Polonia neighborhood.

Monday, police said the victim's name is Kennedy Gadley, and he is 32 years old from Buffalo.

Gadley was taken to the Erie County Medical Center just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say they believe he was shot in the area of Broadway and Lathrop Street.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tip Line at 716-847-2255.

