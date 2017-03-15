Naked Infant Found In Man's Car

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Some Question NY State Of Emergency
-
Daybreak Snow Update
-
Controversy At U.S. Border Crossings
-
Morning Snow Forecast
-
Wednesday Daybreak Forecast
-
NYS reponse to the storm
-
Kim Vaillancourt Seeks Prayers As She Undergoes Another Brain Scan
-
Teen Charged With Severely Beating Toddler
-
Ways 2 Save: Travel Savings
-
Poloncarz: We Eat These Storms For Breakfast
More Stories
-
Winter Storm Warning for WNYMar 11, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
Winter Storm Day 2, Here's what we knowMar 15, 2017, 6:41 a.m.
-
Car stopped with naked child insideMar 15, 2017, 11:23 a.m.