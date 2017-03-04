Music is Art venue changes for 2017

WGRZ Photo/Bill Boyer

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A popular music festival in Buffalo will be held at a new location this year.

Buffalo's 15th annual Music is Art festival will be held this year at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson Street in Buffalo September 9th from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Robby Takac, one of the founding members of the Goo Goo Dolls band who is from West Seneca, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown unveiled a poster announcing the festival's new location at RiverWorks Saturday afternoon.

The free festival is designed to enrich the community with access to music and it features a variety of musical programs and events, according to its website. Takac is head of the festival's executive committee and it is also is run through a board of directors, sponsors and volunteers.

(© 2017 WGRZ)