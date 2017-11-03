WGRZ
Close

Multiple people shot on Roosevelt Ave.

WGRZ 11:05 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — Multiple people were struck by gunfire in the 100 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Friday night.

Police were dispatched around 10:45 p.m.

2 On Your Side will have an update as more information becomes available.

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories