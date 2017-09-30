Multiple people injured on ride at Darien Lake

Photo a viewer submitted of the Silver Bullet.

DARIEN, N.Y. — Multiple people suffered injuries while riding the "Silver Bullet" at Darien Lake Saturday evening.

It happened at about 5:12 p.m.

Below is a statement released by Darien Lake general manager Chris Thorpe.

At approximately 5:12 this evening, in the process of bringing the Silver Bullet to a stop, some guests received injuries, resulting in minor first aid response from the Darien Lake Medical Team. The Silver Bullet, and all of our rides, receive standard daily inspections each morning. After injuries were reported, our safety crews conducted an assessment and confirmed that the ride is operating safely within standard guidelines. Darien Lake will reopen tomorrow at 11 a.m. and the Silver Bullet will be operational.

The incident was caught on camera by one Channel 2 viewer who tweeted us this video below.

It's unclear what caused the injuries, but one Darien Lake spokesperson told 2 On Your Side it was not a ride malfunction.

