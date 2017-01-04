Multiple crashes on Grand Island Bridge

Grand Island accidents

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. - A chain-reaction crash slowed traffic on the southbound, north Grand Island bridge during the height of the morning commute Wednesday.

New York State Police describe the scene as three separate accidents all in the same area near the base of the bridge just before the toll booths. All three crashes happened just after 7:30 a.m.

The first was a two-car, property damage accident. The second was a three-car, property damage accident. No one was hurt in either of those two crashes.

The third was a seven-car pileup. One person had minor injuries, according to Troopers. State Police say it was likely that the drivers in the second and third crashes were trying to avoid the crash ahead of them. They did not say if weather was a factor.

The scene was cleared by about 8:20 a.m.