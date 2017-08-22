Movies returning to downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had some good news for film lovers Tuesday morning.

The mayor announced a lease agreement with the Benchmark Group and AMC to return a movie theater to the Market Arcade building on Main Street.

Mayor Brown said the theater is set to open sometime next summer.

The Market Arcade 8 opened in December 1987 as the last operating movie theater in downtown. Dipson Theaters showed its last films there in June, 2014.

Market Arcade Theater (Photo WGRZ)

