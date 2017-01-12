'Move Over' law expands in NYS

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The 'Move Over" law is expanding in an effort to help save the lives of the first responders who save ours.

Some of our representatives in Albany announced Thursday that the "Move Over" law is being expanded to cover cover volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers whose vehicles have flashing blue or green lights.

The law already covers police, tow trucks and other vehicles with flashing lights. It requires drivers to slow down and move a lane away from those vehicles when they're stopped alongside the road, as long as it's safe.

