Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Orleans Co.

TOWN OF CARLTON, NY — A Lyndonville man has died after his motorcycle struck a deer, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The man was driving east on Gaines Waterport Road when he was injected from his bike after striking the deer. His motorcycle skidded about 200 feet on its side, according to deputies.

William M. Carpenter III was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Rocky Sidari.

