Mother who set off Amber Alert in court

Mikesha Lawson (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY--- The mother accused of taking her daughter, who she didn't have custody of, and setting off an Amber Alert earlier this year, is trying to get the charges dropped.

Mikesha Lawson was in city court Monday morning where her lawyer made that request while they try to convince the DA's office to offer a more favorable plea deal.

Mikesha Lawson lost custodial rights to her four-year-old daughter in March. Police say after Lawson lost custody of her daughter, she went to the bus stop and picked up the little girl before her aunt got there.

"All she was trying to do was trying to see her child who loves her, who she loves, and she took her kid for ice cream. We don't think there should be such a heavy-handed approach, we think its somewhat dispaired in treatment; if this was someone else from a more affluent community, she wouldn't be targeted in such a manner, " said defense attorney Matthew Albert.

The case will be back in court next month.

