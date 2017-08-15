Mother sentenced for killing 1-year-old's father

BUFFALO, N.Y. --After pleading guilty to stabbing to death the father of her 1-year-old child, a young Buffalo mother heard her sentence Tuesday.
State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns sentenced Kearra Bailey, 19, to 10 years in prison and five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
The sentence stems from an incident in November 2016.
Bailey and 19-year-old Shaundez Davis, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, got into an argument in their home in the 900 block of Broadway in Buffalo. At one point, Bailey stabbed Davis once in the back, and he died a short time after from the wound. Bailey pleaded guilty to first-degree Manslaughter in May.
