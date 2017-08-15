WGRZ
Close

Mother sentenced for killing 1-year-old's father

WGRZ 1:39 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. --After pleading guilty to stabbing to death the father of her 1-year-old child, a young Buffalo mother heard her sentence Tuesday.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns sentenced Kearra Bailey, 19, to 10 years in prison and five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.  

The sentence stems from an incident in November 2016.

 Bailey and 19-year-old Shaundez Davis, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, got into an argument in their home in the 900 block of Broadway in Buffalo.  At one point, Bailey stabbed Davis once in the back, and he died a short time after from the wound. Bailey pleaded guilty to first-degree Manslaughter in May.

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories