Mother sentenced for killing 1-year-old's father

BUFFALO, N.Y. --After pleading guilty to stabbing to death the father of her 1-year-old child, a young Buffalo mother heard her sentence Tuesday.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns sentenced Kearra Bailey, 19, to 10 years in prison and five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The sentence stems from an incident in November 2016.

Bailey and 19-year-old Shaundez Davis, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, got into an argument in their home in the 900 block of Broadway in Buffalo. At one point, Bailey stabbed Davis once in the back, and he died a short time after from the wound. Bailey pleaded guilty to first-degree Manslaughter in May.

