Mother seeks answers in son's slaying

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A mother who is still in mourning after the killing of her son last summer is now asking the public for help. Tarcia Walker feels people are holding back information that could lead police to the killer.

She called the 2 On Your Side Tipline asking to tell the story of the murder victim who was killed in broad daylight.

It was around 4 o'clock in the afternoon of August 22nd, 2016 when Robert Green Junior was shot multiple times and died from his wounds. It happened in the 300 block of Plymouth Avenue near the somewhat busy intersection with Rhode Island on Buffalo's west side.

Walker visited the spot Wednesday to say prayers and gaze at a tree where a cross was apparently hung in tribute to her son. She described Robert as a kind, loving man who actually had the nickname of "Man, Man."

Walker was also passing our more flyers with Robert's picture and information in the neighborhood to draw attention to the case. She says "No one is talking. It's like no one was here at all. And even the phone call that I got from the people that was here on the scene...changed their stories. Everyone has completely turned their back on Robert. "