Mother pleads guilty to stabbing child's father

WGRZ 9:18 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo mother pleaded guilty Tuesday to stabbing to death the father of her 1-year-old daughter, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. 

In November of last year, 19-year-old Kearra Bailey stabbed 19-year-old Shaundez Davis, who is the father of her 1-year-old child, after an argument broke out in their home on Broadway in Buffalo. Bailey stabbed Davis once in the back and he died a short time after from the wound. 

Bailey pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Tuesday. She faces up to 25 years behind bars when she is sentenced in August. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


