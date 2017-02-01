File photo

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY -- New York State Police say a mother and son from Olean now face second degree murder charges.

Lana Joseph, 51, and Richard Mosher III, 26, are being held on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond at the Allegany County jail. They're accused of killing Royce Chapman, 57, of Clarksville.

New York State Police found Chapman dead in his Clarksville home on County Route 40 just after midnight Wednesday. Police haven't said how Chapman died and they haven't released a motive. They also have not said whether Chapman knew the suspects.

New York State Police want anyone who saw the suspects on January 31 to call them at 585-268-7086.

(© 2017 WGRZ)