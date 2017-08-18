More than 800 without power in Buffalo

NYSEG Outage Map (Photo: NYSEG Outage Map)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Nearly 880 customers in Buffalo lost power Friday night near University at Buffalo's South Campus.

The outage began around 9:30 p.m. and according to National Grid's Outage Map, crews have been assigned to the scene.

The estimated restoration time was initially 11:30 p.m. Around 11:50 p.m., it changed to "assessing condition." The outage is centered in a rectangular area between Main Street, Bailey Avenue, Winspear Avenue and Lasalle Avenue.

2 On Your Side has reached out to National Grid on a cause of the outage. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can stay updated by checking National Grid's Outage Map here.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV