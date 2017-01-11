More than 1,200 lose power in WNY

NYSEG Outage Map Wed. 1/11/17

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Strong winds overnight have caused more than 1,200 customers in Erie County to lose power Wednesday, according to NYSEG's Outage Map.

A NYSEG spokesperson says all customers without power should have it restored around midnight.

She said restoring power in some areas, such as the Village of East Aurora, may take extra time due to poles needing to be replaced.

However, customers in Colden should see their power restored around 5:30 p.m., she said, and customers in the Holland area should have their power restored by about 5 p.m. According to NYSEG's Outage Map, customers on some roads in Colden, such as Blanchard and Bleistein, may not see their power restored until 7 p.m. Click here for a full list of estimated restoration times.

