More security coming for Bisons games

Coca-Cola Field in downtown Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bisons announced Monday there will be additional security measures at Coca-Cola Field for the coming baseball season.

Starting Opening Day, April 6th, you will not be allowed to re-enter Coca-Cola the park once you are inside the gates, including if a fan leaves the ballpark to smoke or use other tobacco products.

In addition, anyone entering a game will be required to walk through metal detectors at all of the ballpark's entrances. Fans will be required to remove only mobile phones and cameras from their pockets before walking through the metal detectors and they may also be "wanded" with a handheld metal detector by ballpark security if necessary.

Enhanced security personnel will also be around and in the ballpark to help enforce security measures.

Existing security measures will continue into the new season, including that fans will be unable to bring certain items into the ballpark and all bags will be subject to a search by ballpark security before entering.

Items not allowed include weapons of any kind, glassware, silverware, cans, coolers, nets, baseball bats, laser pointers, skateboards, roller blades, inflatibles, artificial noise makers, aerosols, "Selfie Sticks", cakes and gift wrapped packages/presents.

