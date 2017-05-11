More racist flyers surface in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. - A follower of the WGRZ Facebook page alerted us about a troubling flyer that's circulating in the Lewiston Porter School District in Niagara County.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, shared a picture of a flyer she received with us, ahead of upcoming school board elections.

It's an endorsement flyer from a group called The Aryan Resistance and urges voters to keep the school board white.

One claimed to show statistics regarding crimes committed by African Americans. The other cited the cost of illegal immigration to the country.

