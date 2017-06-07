Carl Paladino

BUFFALO, NY - The first state hearing to discuss the removal of Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education is set for June 22.

Buffalo School District Board of Education V. Carl Paladino will be open to the public, however because of the great interest in the hearing, seating is limited. The public is invited to view the hearing via a live stream from the Chancellor's Hall at the State Education Building in Albany.

Public seating at the hearing will be awarded through a lottery. Anyone who would live to request a seat should email JuneHearing@nysed.gov by 5 p.m. June 14. Individuals who are granted seats will be notified by 5 p.m. on June 19.

