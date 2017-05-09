Thomas Moore at Buffalo City Court May 9. WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A disabled sex-offender accused of assaulting a resident at a Buffalo nursing home he was living in has again been found incompetent to stand trial.

Thomas Moore, 62, was living at Waterfront Rehabilitation and Healthcare when the alleged incident took place.

Moore appeared in City Court on Tuesday, where it was revealed two psychiatrists have found him incompetent to stand trial.

A more comprehensive evaluation is expected to be performed by the Office of Mental Health.

In March, Moore's arrest drew the attention of State Assemblyman Sean Ryan, who said "We don't want the elderly and disabled to live in this kind of fear."

He said he would search for answers to get to the bottom of the case and see if any laws could be changed due to concerns it may raise.

