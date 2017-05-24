Moog to invest $53M, 200 new jobs to WNY

Moog plant in Elma (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Governor Andrew Cuomo was in town Wednesday for an announcement that will bring more jobs to Western New York.

Howard Zemsky, president and CEO of Empire State Development and Commissioner of the New York State Department of Economic Development, announced that Moog will be investing $53 million in Elma and Niagara Falls.

The investments will include a new 95,000 sq. foot aircraft manufacturing facility in Elma that is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. Moog will also build a space propulsion facility in Niagara Falls.

The investment for both projects will help create 200 new jobs in the Western New York region.

