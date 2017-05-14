WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For one Western New York mom, Mother's Day weekend meant welcoming a new member into her family.

Erica John gave birth to a healthy boy on Friday named Cassius.

Although Cassius is her third baby, Erica says this Mother's Day is now a particularly special one.

"I'm away form my other children, first of all (laughs), and it's one of the best gifts you can have," she says. "He was a blessing this Mother's Day."

