Mom welcomes Mother's Day baby

Mother's Day

WGRZ 12:14 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For one Western New York mom, Mother's Day weekend meant welcoming a new member into her family. 

Erica John gave birth to a healthy boy on Friday named Cassius. 

Although Cassius is her third baby, Erica says this Mother's Day is now a particularly special one. 

"I'm away form my other children, first of all (laughs), and it's one of the best gifts you can have," she says. "He was a blessing this Mother's Day." 

