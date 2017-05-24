Mom Talks About Daughter and Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old McKenzie Wilson from Lyndon, NY (Photo: Provided, WGRZ)

LYNDON, NY – As we approached her home on Wednesday, on a dirt road in rural Cattaraugus County, Patricia McConnell sat in the front yard, cross legged in the grass, looking noticeably calmer than she did 24 hours before.

Understandably so.

On Tuesday afternoon, her daughter McKenzie Wilson, 12, was the subject of an Amber Alert, when she ran off with two older boys from school, who had allegedly stolen a truck and a couple of guns.

“I’m just thankful she’s home and for all the people who looked for her,” McConnell told WGRZ-TV, while insisting that her daughter emerge from the house so that we could see that she was indeed there.

McConnell says her daughter was at the hospital until 2:30 Wednesday morning, being evaluated by both doctors and therapists.

“They wanted to observe her for a while, to make sure she wasn’t injured, or that she wasn’t thinking of injuring herself,” said McConnell.

McKenzie, a thin girl with long brown hair, wasn’t pleased by the attention, saying she had been trying to take a nap, before asking us to leave.

McConnell figures there are some long mother-daughter talks in the offing between the two.

“We need to basically talk about how her she had better not do this again,” McConnell said.

McConnell says that, according to her daughter, she and her two companions, who all attend Randolph Academy, basically spent Tuesday playing hooky from school, boating and swimming at a nearby pond, while just otherwise “hanging out”.

She says McKenzie was unaware that police and members of the public were on high alert to find her because she does not possess a cell phone.

Meanwhile, 18 year old Joshua Monette, and 16 year old John Harvey remain jailed tonight on charges of grand larceny, criminal weapons possession, criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawful imprisonment.

Monette faces an additional count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to McConnell, her daughter thought of Monette as her “boyfriend”, which is something else she figures they’ll be talking about.

Asked what she thought of the charges, McConnell said she wished no ill-will toward either of the teenage males, but that they would just have to face the consequences of the charges they now face.

“It’s why we have laws,” she said.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV