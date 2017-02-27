Mom pleads guilty in twins' deaths

Michael and Micah Gard (Photo: Family member, via WHEC) (Photo: Photo: Family member, via WHEC)

TOWN OF BATAVIA, NY - The mother of twin boys who died in a fire while they were home alone took a guilty plea Monday in connection to their deaths.

Heather Ace was originally charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; but agreed to a plea of a single count of that same charge in the Town of Batavia Court. The Assistant District Attorney assigned to the case said the potential punishment is the same.

Michael and Micah Gard were killed when their home started on fire last May. Ace told deputies she locked her twin two-year-old sons in their room alone while she went to buy marijuana and go shopping Friday, May 20.

She also told police she was gone about an hour and 15 minutes when she got a call from her mother. Her mother told her over the phone that her multi-family home on State Street Road in Batavia was on fire.

Ace faces a fine and up to a year in jail when sentenced May 22nd.

