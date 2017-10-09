Mom, kids escape truck before it catches fire

TOWN OF ORANGEVILLE, NY-A mom and her two children managed to escape their truck just before it burst into flames Friday night following a collision in Wyoming Co.

The Sheriff's office says a vehicle driven by Joseph Plotz, 57, of Warsaw failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and collided with the on-coming pick-up. It happened at the intersection of State Rt. 20A and State Rt. 98 in the Town of Orangeville.

Witnesses helped the woman and her children get out of the truck just before it became fully engulfed in flames. The three were taken to Wyoming Co. Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Plotz was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Tests showed he was under the influence of drugs at the time. He was arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Driving While Ability Imapired by the combined Influence of Drugs, and Failed to Yield Right of Way at Stop Sign.

He's due to appear in court on the charges next month.

