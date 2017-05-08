Mom Charged with Murder in Fire That Killed Her Kids, Husband

Sharon Coleman (Photo: Fairfield County DC)

Fairfield County, SC (WLTX) - Fairfield County deputies have arrested a woman on arson and murder charges in connection with a fire that killed her two kids and her husband.

Sheriff Will Montgomery said Monday afternoon that Sharon Coleman, 34, had been taken into custody. Montgomery said based on information she gave investigators, they decided to file three counts of murder and one counts of arson first-degree.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill says Sunday's fire killed 29-year-old Justin Wilson, 8-year-old Kenya Coleman, and 6-year-old Deshawn Wilson. The three died of carbon monoxide poisoning and thermal burns, an autopsy determined.

Officials say fire crews responded to the 100 block of Robinson Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hill says the 9-1-1 call came from Coleman. She was not home at the time of the incident, and all three victims are believed to have been sleeping when the fire started.

"This is still an active, on-going investigation and we are limited on what information we can release at this time," Sheriff Montgomery said. "We want to continue to remember those affected by this tragic event and to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Sharon Coleman, center, standing outside the scene of a fatal fire in Fairfield County. (Photo: WLTX)

