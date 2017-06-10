MLK Business District continues improvement

A man working on rennovations in the MLK Business Park District of Buffalo. WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The second phase of a major face lift in the MLK Business District in Buffalo kicked off Saturday.

The Community Action Organization (CAO) of Erie County was awarded a $300,000 grant for business facade improvements, signage, painting, windows, doors and more.

Five Fillmore Avenue businesses were approved for the project.

"We have businesses up and down the street who come all the time who want to redevelop, and want to remodel and the Better Buffalo Fund allows us to do that," said Pam James, Director of the Better Buffalo Fund. The fund aims to create vibrant, mixed-use neighborhoods that give Buffalo residents access to hubs of employment, according to the state's Empire State Development website.

Patricia Elliott of the Community Action Organization of Erie County, said the development in the MLK Business District shows there is great potential for Buffalo's East Side.

"The East Side of Buffalo has not been forgotten, this is just the beginning," Elliott said. "We are gonna be the Apple of the Eye of the City of Buffalo."

Work on Phase I began back in December.

Leaders of CAO say they would like to continue work all along Fillmore to Main Street.

