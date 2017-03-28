Missouri baby has Taco Bell themed first birthday smash

Julia Aiello, owner of Julia Marie Photography (Photo: Julia Aiello, © Julia Aiello All Rights Reserved)

WENTZVILLE, MO. - You may have heard of a cake smash, but what about a taco smash?

It’s quite possibly one of the cutest baby photoshoots we’ve seen. ‘Julia Marie Photography’ based in Wentzville, Missouri posted an album of Delta’s Taco Bell themed first birthday smash on Facebook. The album has over 2,000 shares. Owner of Julia Marie Photography, Julia Aiello posted to Facebook, “Anyone who knows me knows how much I LOVE tacos!”

Delta’s mom, Monica Phillips of St. Paul, Missouri, told 5 On Your Side she decided to do tacos because Delta LOVES food, but sweets aren’t her favorite. “It was the easiest photo shoot ever because Delta just sat there eating tacos and enjoying life while the photographer worked her magic.” Phillips said. The O’Fallon Taco Bell provided the trays for the shoot.

The love for Taco Bell is all around in the Phillips family. Monica and her husband had their first unofficial date at Taco Bell. And if that’s not enough to prove their love to Taco Bell… Monica’s water broke when she was pregnant with her second daughter in the Taco Bell drive-thru!



Photos: Baby's Taco Bell photoshoot

