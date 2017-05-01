Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert in Wyoming Co.

Linda Brunton (Photo: Provided Photo)

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office has issued a state Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert to locate a Rochester woman.

Linda Brunton, 74, has dementia and was last seen leaving Rochester General Hospital at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

She was driving a red 2010 Kia Sportage with N.Y. registration FCL-2622. She was wearing a blue jacket, dark blue slacks and glasses. She also has a small terrier dog with her. She has gray hair, hazel eyes and is about 5 feet 6 inches and 305 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Wyoming Co. Sheriff's Office at 585-786-2255 or 911.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV