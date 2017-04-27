WGRZ
Close

Missing Town of Tonawanda man

WGRZ 2:25 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda police want to know if you've seen a man who's been missing for more than two days now.
 
Police say Matthew McIntosh32, was last seen leaving his home in a gray Chevy SUV (plate # HHK-8462)  Tuesday afternoon.  He is 5'10" tall and weighs about 210 lbs.  He is bald, and has a close-cropped beard and mustache.  
 
If you have any information about where he is, call police at 716-879-6613 or 716-879-6606.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories