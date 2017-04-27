Missing Town of Tonawanda man

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda police want to know if you've seen a man who's been missing for more than two days now.
Police say Matthew McIntosh32, was last seen leaving his home in a gray Chevy SUV (plate # HHK-8462) Tuesday afternoon. He is 5'10" tall and weighs about 210 lbs. He is bald, and has a close-cropped beard and mustache.
If you have any information about where he is, call police at 716-879-6613 or 716-879-6606.
