Missing teen in Niagara County

TOWN OF NIAGARA, NY — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen.

Kacie Morgan Daloise, 14, was last seen in the Town of Niagara on Oct. 24 wearing a red sweatshirt and red and black pants. She is 5-foot and about 115 pounds with brown hair.

She is known to have friends in the Kenmore area.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716)-438-3393, or during normal business hours, Investigator Tracy Steencan at (716)-438-3337

