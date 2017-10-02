Missing teen in Niagara County

LEWISTON, NY — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl.

Faith F. Capton, 15, was last seen in the area of Saunders Settlement Road and Walmore Road wearing a Nike jacket and black leggings. She is 5-foot tall, 140 pounds. and 15 years of age.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office or Lewiston Police Department at 716-438-3393.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV