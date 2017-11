Athena Partyka (Provided photo)

DUNKIRK, NY-- Police in the City of Dunkirk are looking for a missing teenager.

Athena Partyka, 15, hasn't been seen since Saturday night.

Police believe she left her home between midnight and 9AM Sunday. They also say she's been gone for more than 24 hours without taking her prescribed medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 716-366-2266.

