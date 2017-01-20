WGRZ
Close

Missing teen from Buffalo

Buffalo Police Searching For Missing Teen

WGRZ 7:07 PM. EST January 20, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old.

They say Najay Rainey was last seen at a home on Purdy Street.  She is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

If you know where she is, call 911.

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories