Missing teen from Buffalo

Buffalo Police Searching For Missing Teen WGRZ 7:07 PM. EST January 20, 2017 BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old.They say Najay Rainey was last seen at a home on Purdy Street. She is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.If you know where she is, call 911.
