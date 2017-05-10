Missing North Tonawanda teen

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY-- The public is being asked to help in the search for a missing North Tonawanda runaway.

Dylan O'Hara, 15, left his house on a black and red bike Tuesday saying he was heading to Memorial Pool to meet friends. He's believed to be walking around North Tonawanda.

Dylan is 5'6' tall, has a thin build and brown eyes and hair.

If you see him you're asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393 or Investigator Brett Thompson at 716-438-3332.

