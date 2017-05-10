WGRZ
Close

Missing North Tonawanda teen

WGRZ 2:27 PM. EDT May 10, 2017

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY-- The public is being asked to help in the search for a missing North Tonawanda runaway.

Dylan O'Hara, 15, left his house on a black and red bike Tuesday saying he was heading to Memorial Pool to meet friends. He's believed to be walking around North Tonawanda.

Dylan is 5'6' tall, has a thin build and brown eyes and hair. 

If you see him you're asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393 or Investigator Brett Thompson at 716-438-3332.

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories