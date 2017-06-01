Missing Niagara County woman

Andrea Swartwood (Photo: Provided by family)

LOCKPORT, NY-- Family and friends need your help in finding a Niagara County woman.

Andrea M Swartwood, 28, was last seen May 30.

She is described as a white female, about 5'5" tall and weighs about 105-110 lbs. She sometimes has blonde or dark hair.

The Niagara County Sheriff's office said Swardwood did not show up for work Thursday as scheduled. Her family says she drives a black, 2007 Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at: 716-438-3393.

