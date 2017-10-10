Missing fountain mystery solved

Photo: Google Maps

BUFFALO, NY-- A viewer question sent to us set us off on a quest to figure out what happened to a fountain in front of the Buffalo and Erie County Central Library.

The fountain, that sat on a corner in front of the library was a gift a few years back from Bursa, our sister city in Turkey.

The folks at WYRK told us Tuesday morning they noticed it was gone, and asked what happened.

We checked with the City of Buffalo, and a spokesperson said the library removed it. So, we asked the library, and they told us the city took it down.

A city spokesman called us back to clarify that the city removed the fountain early Tuesday morning saying it was deteriorating and crumbling to the point that it was a safety hazard.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV