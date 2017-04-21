Missing Depew teen

Amanda Murphy, 17, was reported missing on April 18. Police say she has left in the past, but always returned within a few hours, or the next day. (Photo: Depew Police Facebook page)

DEPEW, NY-- Depew police need your help to find a missing female.

Amanda Murphy, 17, was reported missing on April 18. Police say she has left in the past, but always returned within a few hours, or the next day.

Murphy is described as a white female, 5'5" tall and weighs about 125 lbs. She has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She was seen wearing a gray, Buffalo Sabres sweatshirt, pink plaid pajama bottoms and white high-top sneakers.



If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Depew Police at: 716-683-1123 or tips@villageofdepew.org.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV