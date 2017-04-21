WGRZ
Missing Depew teen

WGRZ 4:01 PM. EDT April 21, 2017

DEPEW, NY-- Depew police need your help to find a missing female.

Amanda Murphy, 17, was reported missing on April 18.  Police say she has left in the past, but always returned within a few hours, or the next day. 

Murphy is described as a white female, 5'5" tall and weighs about 125 lbs.  She has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.  She was seen wearing a gray, Buffalo Sabres sweatshirt, pink plaid pajama bottoms and white high-top sneakers.  

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Depew Police at:  716-683-1123 or  tips@villageofdepew.org.

