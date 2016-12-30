Missing Auburn teen could be in Buffalo area

Christian McCaffrey Provided Photo

AUBURN,N.Y. -- The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen from the City of Auburn who may be in the Buffalo area.

Christian McCaffrey, 15, ran away from the Cayuga Centers, 101 Hamilton Ave., on Thursday, police say. They also say they believe he is trying to return to the Buffalo area.

He is described as about 145 pounds, 5 feet 8 inches tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about where Christian may be is asked to call Auburn Police at 315-253-3231.