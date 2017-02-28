Missing Arctic Fox spotted in Orchard Park

An Arctic Fox photo sent by viewer Anthony Rusinek, who said his wife took the photo. The fox is believed to be missing from Animal Adventure in West Seneca. (Photo: Photo provided by Anthony Rusinek)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- An Arctic Fox that went missing from Buffalo Animal Adventures in West Seneca last week was apparently spotted Tuesday in Orchard Park.

A viewer, Anthony Rusinek, sent 2 On Your Side a photo of the white, furry fox saying his wife snapped the picture while eating her lunch in the parking lot of the Buffalo Medical Group on North Buffalo Road.

After the photo was posted on social media, a representative from Buffalo Animal Adventure, Anthony Kelly, called 2 On Your Side. After seeing the social media post, Kelly said he believes the fox is one-year-old Cleo who went missing from Animal Adventures last Thursday.

The SPCA and local animal control officers have been notified and are trying to get the young fox back to Animal Adventure safely.

The fox is not a public health concern in any way, an Animal Adventures representative says. She is not aggressive and has been vaccinated.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Kelly at 716-913-6034. You may also contact the SPCA or your local police or animal control officer.

