Miss New York Pageant moving to Buffalo in '18

BUFFALO, NY - BUFFALO, NY — Saturday morning was a homecoming for Gabrielle Walter, 2017's Miss New York, but with a symbolic scissors cut her home became the new home for 2018’s version of the pageant.

Miss New York 2018 will be held in June at Shea’s Theatre.

The announcement comes after a new partnership with the Miss NY State Organization, with the goal of creating societal change across New York State through expert advocacy, encouraging creative arts, and promoting physical health for well-balanced women.

"Shea's is really an icon for the Buffalo area” said Walter. “Growing up I loved musical theater, and I've always come here to watch stars and the fact that I now get to be on this stage and show the whole state my home is such an honor."

Walter will represent New York in the Miss America Pageant on Sept. 10.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV