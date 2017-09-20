WGRZ
Close

Milk truck rolls over in Wyoming County

WGRZ 4:59 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

NORTH JAVA, NY-- Sheriff's deputies in Wyoming County are investigating an accident involving a milk truck.

The truck flipped over Wednesday morning into a ravine on Route 98 at Beaver Meadow Road in North Java.   A Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy said the driver was driving eastbound on Route 98 when he failed to stop at a stop sign, went through the intersection and into the ravine. 

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Arcade,  was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight.  The deputy said the driver was hurt, but should be ok. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories