Milk truck rolls over in Wyoming County

NORTH JAVA, NY-- Sheriff's deputies in Wyoming County are investigating an accident involving a milk truck.

The truck flipped over Wednesday morning into a ravine on Route 98 at Beaver Meadow Road in North Java. A Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy said the driver was driving eastbound on Route 98 when he failed to stop at a stop sign, went through the intersection and into the ravine.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Arcade, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight. The deputy said the driver was hurt, but should be ok.

