Military hero tweets mom done with cancer treatments

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Western New York military hero says his mother has reached the end of her cancer treatments.

The video, shared by Major Patrick Miller of Allegany via Twitter, shows his mother ringing a bell at Roswell Park for those who make it to the end of their cancer treatments. He added in the tweet his mother had endured 10 months of chemotherapy and five "grueling" weeks at Roswell Park.

Major Miller was wounded in April 2014 at Fort Hood when a gunman attacked. His quick thinking allowed him to save several of his coworkers. He was awarded the Soldier's Medal, the highest noncombat honor awarded in the military. More recently he was inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame.

After 10 months chemo & 5 grueling wks at @RoswellPark for bone marrow transplant, mom rang the bell signifying the end of cancer treatments pic.twitter.com/3gea0zc90L — Patrick Miller (@RuffBuff81) June 13, 2017

