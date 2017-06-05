Microbrewery coming to Wheatfield seals state grant

(Photo: Thinkstock)

WHEATFIELD, NY - A new microbrewery and restaurant officially has state aid to get off the ground at The Summit, a vacant Wheatfield mall.

Big Thunder Brewing Company will receive a $750,000 state grant to go towards brewing equipment, Senator Rob Ortt announced Monday. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $3.1 million, and will include a small distillery, sports bar and restaurant. More than 50 new jobs will be created.

“This project will go a long way in revitalizing the largely vacant shopping mall, and builds upon the continued effort to enhance the region’s economic development," Ortt said in a statement. "I’m pleased to see plans move forward that’ll help breathe new life into The Summit, create new jobs, and bring private investment and economic opportunity to the area."

The company has already began plans to build outdoor soccer fields and ball diamonds on open land behind the mall.

“We’re thrilled to be working in Western New York. We appreciate the help and hard work from state and local officials to make this project possible, and look forward to continue working with them," said John Robinson, general manager and partner of Big Thunder Brewing Co. "This project is just the beginning of our vision to become a sports and entertainment destination that will include two sports domes, retail, a daycare, baseball fields across from the mall and more. We want to attract people and jobs to the area and continue to create opportunities for future growth.”

© 2017 WGRZ-TV