Mickey Kearns meets with NFTA

WGRZ Photo/Andy DeSantis

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The NFTA says they are working to improve how they serve customers living with disabilities, after what happened last week.

B.J. Stasio was forced to wait for the Paratransit service out in the cold for over an hour and a half. He was supposed to be picked up from the Southgate Plaza in West Seneca.

Friday, Assemblyman Mickey Kearns gathered with disability rights advocates and the NFTA.

"So now what we have to do is build in a communication mechanism so that when these people are running late, for whatever, untoward, definitely not deliberate reason, we get to know that information first," said Todd Vaarwerk, Director of Advocacy with WNY Independent Living.

Disability advocates with VOICE Buffalo say that public transportation is vital for those with disabilities.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV