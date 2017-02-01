Mexican Restaurant employees plead guilty

WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Six people who worked at popular Mexican restaurants in Buffalo pleaded guilty to illegal reentry charges Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Joel Hernandez-Martinez, 29, of Mexico who worked at Don Tequila on Allen St. pleaded guilty to illegal reentry after he was deported for a felony conviction. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced April 20.

Miguel Sanchez-Ocampo, 40, of Mexico who worked at El Agave on Union Road also pleaded guilty to illegal reentry after deportation for a felony conviction. He also faces up to a decade in prison when he hears his sentence at a later date.

Four additional workers who pleaded guilty are currently in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and were each sentenced to time served.

These individuals are: Agave worker Walter Lopez-Cabrera, 30, of Honduras; Don Tequila worker Alejandro Valadez-Leon, 46, of Mexico; Agave worker Alejandro Valadez-Leon, 46, of Mexico; and Don Tequila worker Eliel Sanchez-Ocampo, 34, of Mexico.

The guilty pleas come after a federal raid of several Western New York restaurants in October that resulted in restaurant owners Sergio R. Muncio, Jose Sanchez-Ocampo and Marguin Sanchez being charged with conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

In January, Jose Sanchez-Ocampo, the former manager of all four Mexican restaurants, took a guilty plea for a lesser charge of transporting illegal aliens, which allowed him to be released for a future sentence, his attorney said.

One of the four restaurants involved, La Divina Mexican Store on Delaware Ave, has reopened.

(© 2017 WGRZ)